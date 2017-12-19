Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrested man refused to leave his cell – because he doesn’t respect the country’s criminal justice system.

Congolese national Khevin Ngibi had been due to appear at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield from custody after breaching bail conditions.

But he refused to come up into the dock inside Court 1, telling security officers that he would only attend by force.

The hearing then took place in the 20-year-old’s absence, with his solicitor Ian Whiteley explaining that he had always behaved this way.

Mr Whiteley said: “He’s from the African Congo area and says that he doesn’t like this country.

“He doesn’t like the government, doesn’t respect the courts and isn’t prepared to come up to court.

“Having dealt with him in the past that’s always been the situation.”

Ngibi, of Wellington Street in Heckmondwike, was arrested after ignoring a bail condition requiring him to sign on at Huddersfield Police Station on Monday.

He faces trial on January 31 over a denied allegation of assaulting a police constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Mr Whiteley added: “The first time he came to court he wouldn’t speak and the district judge dealt with the case.

“I couldn’t obtain instructions from him and the judge entered a not guilty plea and fixed a trial.”

Mr Whiteley said that Ngibi admitted that he missed his appointment and asked magistrates to remove his bail conditions altogether.

He explained: “There’s nothing on his record for failing to attend court.

“If you keep his reporting condition in place he won’t sign on and we’ll be here next week and the week after.”

Magistrates granted Ngibi conditional bail until his trial date.