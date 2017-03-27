Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers at a tragedy-hit Golcar firm have been left devastated by the death of popular dad-of-two Javeed Ghaffar.

Employees at textile firm IFG Drake in Victoria Lane have been offered counselling after Mr Ghaffar’s death.

Night shift worker Mr Ghaffar, 51, was dragged into machinery at the firm’s Victoria Mills plant at around 2am on Friday.

The Examiner understands a workmate raised the alarm and stopped the machine but Mr Ghaffar had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Production at the firm has been suspended and all employees have been called to a meeting at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 28.

The wife of a worker at the firm told how her husband had been badly affected by the tragedy.

She said her husband had been in tears over the weekend and had been unable to sleep.

“It’s been a very difficult weekend and everybody is in shock,” she said. “I think all the employees are realising it could have been any single one of them.

“My husband has been in tears all weekend and he is dreading going back there. They will have to walk past that machine every day.”

The woman, who asked not to be named, said there was a great deal of anger over what happened and added: “I don’t want my husband to die at work.

“It’s affected all the families, wives and girlfriends. We all think it could have been us.”

The Examiner understands all employees got a phone call from the firm on Saturday informing them of the compulsory staff meeting on Tuesday.

Tributes to Mr Ghaffar, of Newsome, have been led by a good friend and twice world darts champion Scott Waites who described him as a “gentle giant” with a big heart.

Mr Ghaffar was a keen darts player and was well-known around the Huddersfield circuit.

The police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating his death and the coroner has been informed.

A spokesman for IFG Drake said they would be making no further comment.