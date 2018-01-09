Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“I felt there were unnecessary risks being taken.”

That’s the feeling of the man who was driving the vehicle that was targeted by a Taliban suicide bomb attack which killed a Golcar man.

Michael Hampshire, 29, was tragically killed while working as a close protection officer for HART International, who were on a mission for the European Union Police (EUPol).

They were part of a two-car convoy taking two EU officials to the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Kabul to talk about a call centre.

But a Taliban suicide bomber detonated an explosives-packed car on Route Abbey next to Kabul International Airport on Sunday, 17 May, 2015. It killed Mr Hampshire in seconds.

Mark Stephenson was driving the armoured vehicle which Mr Hampshire was a passenger in, and he survived the bomb attack. Neither men had control over what routes were to be taken.

Giving evidence at an inquest into Mr Hampshire’s death, the former Army officer said of the blast impact: “Everything went black. I was shouting for Mic but it was black for a while then it went light, like there was sand and dust but I still couldn’t see.

“I realised the vehicle was on its side. I remember looking at Mic and I was shouting at him. Deep down I knew he was gone.”

He said how dozens of locals came to assist and tried to rock the armoured vehicle back onto its wheels to release Mr Hampshire who was trapped.

He told the Assistant Coroner David Urpeth that after the blast a man approached the vehicle and seemed to be filming the two clients inside.

Under cross examination from Mr Hampshire’s father, Martin, he was asked if other routes in the city being out of bounds increased the risk.

Mr Stephenson said: “I do personally, yes. They know we are going to make trips to the MoI every day, they know we’re going to the Baron Hotel. It’s not rocket science.”

He claimed there had been intelligence reports that HART and EUPol teams would be targeted.

“It’s normal for threats against Westerns, but it’s uncommon (for HART/EUPol) to be named by terror groups,” he said.

Asked if he felt he was put at unacceptable risk, Mr Stephenson replied: “If, because of routes being closed, you are all funnelled down a certain route, it’s only a matter of time before one of you is going to be hit.

“Did we have to drive that route that day? It was for a meeting about a call centre... they could have Skyped or delayed it if the route was on lockdown for safety reasons.

“I think at times there were unnecessary risks being taken.”

Subsequent investigations carried out by the Counter Terror Unit and EUPol have not unearthed evidence of a prior warning to the attack. Agencies including the United Nations had been using the same route that day.

The inquest at Bradford continues.