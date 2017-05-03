Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has gone on trial denying he encouraged his girlfriend to have sex with a dog at her home in Chickenley.

The jury at Leeds Crown Court heard Michael Smith filmed what happened between Gwen Kerr and the bull mastiff Tank, but weeks later showed it to a social worker saying he was concerned for the grandmother’s welfare.

Mark McKone, prosecuting, told the jurors yesterday (Wed) Kerr had admitted having intercourse with an animal and was therefore not before them.

“What we say is that Mr Smith encouraged that and he made and kept a video of it.”

He said that was supported by Smith saying at one point “let him take it” and tapping Kerr on the buttocks during the sexual activity.

Mr McKone said the prosecution did not accept Smith had a legitimate reason for being in possession of such images.

Smith, 64 of Princess Road, Chickenley, Dewsbury, denies aiding and abetting, counselling or procuring intercourse with an animal and a second charge of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Before the trial started Judge James Spencer QC warned potential jurors that the case concerned “alleged sexual activity with a dog.”

He told them: “It is necessary during the trial process for images of the event to be played to the jury on two occasions, each in the region of four minutes. These are explicit both in vision and in sound.”

The judge said he was seeking to spare anybody who did not feel they could cope with that eight minutes and asked them to indicate. Seven people raised their hands and were excused from the panel.

Mr McKone said matters came to light when Smith went to Huddersfield social services on May 27 last year and showed a team leader the footage on a camcorder.

He said he had been in an on/off relationship with Kerr for 20 years and had taken the footage some weeks previously.

The jury heard Smith told the social worker he was worried about Kerr saying a drug dealer had been giving her amphetamines and she had been put to work as sex worker. She told him she would have to report the footage to the police.

When Smith was seen by police he said he had walked into Kerr’s home in Queen Street, Chickenley and thought the dog had attacked her while she was changing. He decided to film it because it was an example of her strange behaviour and denied it was for any sexual gratification.

The trial continues.