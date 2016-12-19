A dramatic video has emerged of a “horrifying” suspected arson attack in a residential street.
The late-night blaze destroyed a Toyota iQ car parked on the drive of a house on Bay Hall Common Road, Birkby .
Law student Aisha Ali-Khan dialled 999 and captured a few seconds of footage before the car was engulfed in flames.
Ms Ali-Khan said the speedy arrival of the fire brigade had prevented the flames from spreading.
“I was really shocked and horrified by it. You don’t expect to see it in a residential area. I used to live in Huddersfield and it’s not something I expected to see.”
A police spokesman said the suspected arson attack was reported at 9.43pm on Friday, December 9. Police inquiries are continuing.
A fire brigade spokesman said the car had been destroyed and it was fortunate it had not spread to the house.