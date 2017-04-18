Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum of a missing Huddersfield girl has told how she just wants her teenage daughter home safe.

Mum Gemma Watson has taken to the streets of Manchester in a desperate search for her daughter Alicia Moran after CCTV showed her holding hands with a man as they strolled down the city’s main shopping street.

Alicia, 14, was reported missing on Easter Sunday afternoon when she failed to return home to Linthwaite.

Gemma informed police and detectives believe Alicia has travelled to Manchester.

She was later picked up walking holding hands with the man in Market Street, Manchester but has not been seen since.

Alicia’s mum and step-dad Andy have appealed for her safe return home and have also travelled to Manchester themselves to look for her.

Gemma said: “We’ve been handing flyers out and asking people if they’ve seen her.

“It just feels horrible not to have her home.

“We don’t know who the boy (in the CCTV) is?”

Gemma added: "All I want is for Alicia to come home. She is only 14 and I am very worried about her and just want to know she is safe.

"She isn't in any trouble - all I am concerned about is her coming home safely.

"The public response in helping in the search has been fantastic and I would ask everyone to keep on pushing the message through social media."

Alicia’s step dad Andy posted on Facebook a CCTV image of Alicia walking with a man and police have now also issued an appeal to trace him.

Andy and Gemma posted: “Please can we get these photos out, please share. I need to find out who this boy is. Alicia has been missing since 4.30ish on 16th April, she is a very vulnerable girl, she has been spotted in Manchester, and around Piccadilly Station. PLEASE SHARE.”

A separate post on the Examiner’s Facebook page reads: “If people recognise this man please, please get in touch. I just want my daughter home safe.”

Kirklees CID are leading the investigation into Alicia’s disappearance and are working with Greater Manchester Police as part of their enquiry.

Det Insp Craig McKay, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are continuing enquiries to find Alicia and are very concerned for her welfare as are her parents.

“We do now believe she is in the Manchester area and would like to speak to the man pictured who she has been seen with.

“I would ask that man, Alicia, anyone who can identify this male, to contact Kirklees CID.”

Alicia is described as slim, 5ft 4in tall with her hair in a messy bun. She was last seen wearing a back woolly coat and a mini dress.

Anyone with information should call Kirklees CID on 101.