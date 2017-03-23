Scene of shooting at barber's shop in Birkby

Meet the £5 Note Challenge savers who are turning round a lifetime of spending to hit a £500 goal.

Toni Tetley, from Sheepridge, has started the challenge to save up for a dog which she will call Alan in honour of a funny YouTube clip of ‘talking’ prairie dog.

She was encouraged by Clinton St Hilaire, whose simple saving scheme has featured in the Examiner.

Toni, who is battling depression, said: “The goal of 100 £5 notes is giving me a sense of achievement whilst the dog will eventually be good for my mind.”

In a video posted on Facebook, Toni joked: “I want to get a dog called Alan so I can shout ‘Alan, Alan, Alan’ to my dog.”

So far she has saved eight fivers, encouraged by Clinton who posted the video on his Facebook group which has nearly 700 followers.

Toni said: “I have put the money in a tin so I don’t spend them. I’m a chronic spender.”

Simon Hoyle has also taken up Clinton’s challenge to save money for his first holiday in 14 years.

He said: “I’ve never been much of a saver until Clinton introduced me to the £5 challenge which is a really good scheme.

“It will help me save. I have not had a holiday since 2003 so I am going to use the 100 £5 note challenge to get my £500 so I can have a holiday.”

Clinton, from Fixby, is delighted his £5 challenge is helping people focus on their goals.