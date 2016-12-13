Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kidnap mum Karen Matthews says she needs plastic surgery to avoid abuse in the street.

The Dewsbury mum dubbed the ‘most hated mum in Britain’ says people scream at her and have even thrown fireworks.

Matthews was released half way through an eight year jail sentence after being found guilty of abducting her own daughter Shannon, then aged nine, to get reward cash.

The 41-year-old told a friend she wants to get plastic surgery in a bid to escape her evil past.

But the mum-of-seven admitted she deserves the criticism and said she is ashamed to call herself a mum.

The former con revealed she has considered suicide but could not go through with it because of her children, reports the Daily Mirror.

She told a friend: “I would love to get plastic surgery, make my nose smaller so nobody would recognise me. I was walking along the main road and someone shouted, ‘Look at that nonce,’ and I said: ‘Get a life.’

“They even throw bangers (fireworks) at me in the street. Every time I look in the mirror it’s that thought: ‘Why am I still here after everything I’ve done?’ I deserve everything I get really.

“If it wasn’t for the kids I wouldn’t be here. I feel sad and embarrassed to call myself a mum. I’m sorry. I’m really sorry to all the people I’ve hurt.

“I deserve everything that happens to me.”

Matthews also told her friend about her time in jail and said: “I used to get attacked in prison all the time.

“They hit me with a snowball on the back of my neck. I spent most of the time in my cell. I hated not being able to get out. They locked us up for the night at 8pm.”

The twisted mum was jailed in January 2009 and freed in 2012 but now lives a lonely existence in a town hundreds of miles from her former home in Dewsbury Moor.

Jobless Matthews added: “I hated not being free so I like walking but I look over my shoulder every time I hear a noise behind me.

“But I hate staying in my flat, it’s like being in prison. Sometimes I feel lonely, especially at this time of year when I see everyone with ­families.”

The Mirror yesterday told how Matthews revealed she had found God, given up booze and joined a Bible group in a bid to make new friends.

And she has begged for forgiveness for snatching Shannon with ­accomplice Michael Donovan – which was said in court to be a cynical bid to collect reward money.

Her daughter was kidnapped on February 19, 2008, and a huge search was launched with scores of locals from the estate in Dewsbury Moor where she lived joining the hunt.

Shannon was found alive weeks later at ­Donovan’s flat in nearby Batley Carr. Donovan was also jailed for eight years after the pair were found guilty over the abduction.