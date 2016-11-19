Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Meet England and Huddersfield Giants rugby league star Jermaine McGillvary’s biggest fans.

It may not come as the biggest surprise in the world that it’s his mum Velda and nan Rita.

But every time he’s reminded of the fact, the 28-year-old winger admits he’s as big a fan of them as they are of him.

Obviously, many families are close. It’s just a case that some are closer than others – and that’s certainly something that applies to Jermaine and his mother and grandmother.

In fact, they bring a new meaning to the phrase ‘close’.

Growing up in Bradley, Jermaine spent all his time surrounded by his closest relatives.

In fact, at one stage, there were a total of 10 sharing their three-bedroom terraced house, including his two grandparents, his mum and several aunties and uncles.

Until the age of around five, Jermaine shared a queen-sized bed with four others, topping and tailing with his mum and her three sisters.

As far as he was concerned that seemed normal, and he couldn’t have been happier with the love and care he received from those closest to him. That, in a nutshell, is why he’s such a big fan of his mum and nan, and why he’d do anything for them.

And by watching Jermaine growing up in her own home, Rita has been in a prime position to watch him grow into a world-class sportsman.

She brims with pride when she talks about the way his professional sporting career has exploded onto the international scene, with her grandson having just played for England in all three of his Four Nations fixtures against Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

But that pride almost burst out of her when she watched him in action live for just the second ever time when he played – and scored a try – for England in their narrow 17-16 defeat to New Zealand at his ‘home’ John Smith’s Stadium in Huddersfield.

Those proud feelings continued when she watched Jermaine competing live on the BBC in front of a TV audience of millions and grabbed tries in the win over Scotland and defeat against Australia.

Yet nothing could compete with the emotion of the day he scored for his country in his hometown.

“I’ve never experienced anything quite like it,” said the 70-year-old Rita, who married Jermaine’s grandfather Sam, 76, in their native Grenada in the mid-1960s before moving to England and eventually setting up home in Bradley in 1976.

“To watch my grandson playing for his country in front of so many people (a capacity 24,000 John Smith’s Stadium crowd) is something I will never forget.

“To be honest, it’s only the second game I’ve seen him play live. I once went to a Giants game and couldn’t really enjoy it, because I was so worried he’d get hurt.

“But that wasn’t going to stop me going to see him play for England, and the more games he’s played, the more I can accept he knows how to look after himself out there on the field, even if the game is so rough.

“I suppose I’m always going to be a bit anxious. After all, I’ve been there for him every step of the way, and to me he’s always been my special little boy.

“And those worries couldn’t have been further away more than when he scored his try.

“It’s hard to put into words exactly how I felt at that very moment, but I know I was up on my feet leading the cheering. I think I might go to a few more games now, because the whole occasion was amazing.

“I’ll obviously be supporting the Giants, but I’m sure people will forgive me when I save all my cheers for Jermaine. He’s been such a huge part of my life, and to see what he’s gone on to achieve is something that makes me feel very, very emotional.”

Jermaine’s 47-year-old mum Velda also finds it difficult to contain her sense of pride over what her son has achieved – although she always knew he’d go on to achieve sporting greatness.

“When Jay was about one-year-old I had a psychic reading,” explained Velda, who watches all of the Giants home games and also attends several away fixtures.

“And she said that when he grew up he’d become rich and famous by playing football. Okay, it’s not football but as far as I’m concerned that was pretty accurate.

“I was also told that at one point he’d go and play in Australia. It’s the Rugby League World Cup in Australia next year, so I’m obviously keeping my fingers crossed this comes right, too.

“I told Jay about what I’d been told when he was about eight, but he doesn’t believe all that.

“It goes without saying that I don’t agree with him on this one. I always knew he’d go on to do some special things in sport – he’s always been a really good footballer as well as a rugby league player, too – and I’m just so proud with the way things have worked out.

“When I’m watching the games and people in the crowd say good things about him, I always keep quiet. I’m pretty humble, and don’t go telling everybody that he’s my son.

“But after gaining so many individual accolades last year (including being named in the official world’s best rugby league team, getting picked for the Super League Dream Team and being named Giants Player of the Year), which for me is my favourite year watching him so far, it can be difficult!

“This is my Jermaine, and he’s made us all so proud.”