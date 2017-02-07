Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole his car after failing to keep up the monthly repayments on it, a court heard.

Jordan Grace, 24, admitted theft of the Vauxhall Astra when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the vehicle was advertised for sale at Nextcar in Bradford Road, Batley.

Grace agreed to purchase the £7,490 car using Motonovo Finance with agreed repayments over 48 months totalling £9,626.

Grace made one payment of £214 to the company in August 2015 but failed to pay anything else despite numerous phone calls and visits to his home by recovery agents.

In February 2016 when told that the firm wanted the car back, he replied that he wouldn’t and didn’t care if they reported it stolen.

In August another man was seen driving the car and said he’d bought it off Grace for £7,000.

It was recovered and Grace, of Upper Batley Lane in Batley, claimed he had no intention of paying for it.

He was previously jailed for three years for offences of possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply it, possession of a prohibited weapon, ammunition and a taser.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said: “It’s not a particularly sophisticated offence and easily detected.

“The vehicle has now been recovered but I suggest they take better care of who they lend the money to.

“He has no finances and a criminal background.”

Grace was ordered to undergo 200 hours of unpaid work.

He has to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.