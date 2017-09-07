The video will start in 8 Cancel

The mum of a teenager stabbed following a fight outside a school has said she feared her son would die as she rushed to hospital to see him.

Danny Brook, 16, was stabbed on Hazel Grove, Linthwaite, by a boy in school uniform following a fight outside Colne Valley High School yesterday afternoon.

The teenager suffered a punctured bowel and a broken rib in the attack.

Linda Brook, Danny’s mum, says she found out her son was seriously injured when one of his friends called her to say he had been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Ms Brook, 55, said: “I just put the phone down and got in the car.

“You just think: ‘Is he going to be dead?

“It’s just surreal; it still feels surreal.”

When she arrived at hospital she found her son with a tube in his nose and connected to a catheter and a morphine drip.

The knife had pierced his bowel which can lead to peritonitis where waste from the bowel infects the peritoneum, the thin tissue that lines the inner wall of the abdomen and covers most of the abdominal organs.

If not treated immediately the infection can kill.

Ms Brook added: “The knife nicked his bowel and they had to clean him up inside.

“He could have got peritonitis which can kill you.”

Danny, who is studying woodwork after leaving school, is the youngest of four brothers.

Ms Brook said: “Danny has never been in trouble before – he’s a good lad.

“My son would never carry a knife, he never has and he never would.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a teenager in school uniform jumping from a car and stabbing Danny in the stomach, leaving him slumped on the pavement.

They have described seeing the attacker arrive in the car before cornering his victim as he walked down Hazel Grove.

The stabbing happened just 30 minutes after a fight outside Colne Valley High School in which a teenager was threatened with a knife and assaulted.

Police yesterday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the incident and have now confirmed the two incidents are linked.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees District CID, said: “A 15-year-old boy remains in custody today in connection with the incident in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Hazel Grove, Linthwaite.

“The injured boy is recovering in hospital from his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Both males are known to each other and we are treating an incident in Gillroyd Lane where alleged threats were made with a knife as linked.

“We are working with partners to address any safeguarding measures.

“Patrols have been increased locally to offer reassurance to residents and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to the local neighbourhood policing team.

“We are also continuing to appeal for information to either incident and would ask anyone who can assist our investigation to contact Kirklees District CID on 101, quoting log 1077 of 6 September.

“Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”