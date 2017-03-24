Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CASE in which a family is suing a local hospital trust over a ‘horror’ birth has provoked very different reactions from Huddersfield mums.

The family, which cannot be named for legal reasons, has taken Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust to the High Court.

They are seeking a seven-figure sum in compensation for the ‘horror and trauma’ of an allegedly botched delivery, which left their baby girl suffering permanent brain damage after her birth at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

The case has provoked strong criticism of Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust which also runs Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Writing on the Examiner’s Facebook page Lucia Armitage said: “I had the worst experience of delivery here. I ended up having a c-section after a harrowing 22-hour labour...and felt the whole thing! Screamed to be knocked out! Awful.”

Emily Jane Armstrong commented: “I had no choice but to have my second son here and it was awful...

“Never again will I have another baby there!”

Kami Karmjeet Kaur added: “Awful place. Almost delivered baby in triage as was told I wasn’t in labour.”

But others defended the Trust and blamed understaffing, due to the current NHS funding and staffing crisis.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Rebecca Broughton commented: “ The care I received was amazing and put my mind at ease after the trauma of my first delivery and I’d be happy to go there again should I ever have another baby.”

Adele Fawcett commented: “I had my little girl here eight weeks ago and although you can see they are terribly understaffed I cannot fault the midwives.

“There were delays to my induction but I understood that other emergencies took priority and I would want that if ‘the shoe was on the other foot'.”

Faye Bee added: “The staff are amazing, just not enough of them, sadly.”