Anne Barrowclough of Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth, holding afternoon tea in memory of her husband John.

“His death still came as a shock. I was in the room talking to him, told him I was going to make a cup of coffee and when I came back he had gone.”

Anne Barrowclough cared for her husband John at their Holmfirth home after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in September 2009.

He died at home on September 29, 2010, aged just 61.

Now Anne is to mark what would have been the couple's 45th wedding anniversary with an afternoon tea for family and friends in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association in memory of John.

Motor Neurone disease is a neurological disorder that attacks the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

It is a debilitating and distressing condition which leads to weakness and wasting.

The most famous sufferer of the disease in this country is the cosmologist Stephen Hawking who despite being diagnosed as far back as the 1960s is still very much alive.

Anne said: “John was a father-of three and a postman who worked from Holmfirth Post Office.

The late John Barrowclough of Holmfirth.

“He first noticed he had difficulties when it came to handling the mail but initially doctors put it down to arthritis.

“However, he started slurring his words and at first I thought he had had a little stroke.

“He was diagnosed in September 2009 and died fron pneumonia in 2010.

“He did surprisingly well and never had to use a wheelchair although getting about became more and more difficult.

“But he was such a private person that he cut himself off from friends as understandably he didn’t want them to see him as he was.

“It is such a terrible condition that I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. It is not curable and the sufferer is only ever going to get worse."