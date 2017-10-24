Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ARTIST brought Huddersfield Town fans to tears with his impassioned account of his club’s victory over Manchester United.

Ian Berry, who usually only works with denim, penned an article after the historic 2-1 win to say how Wagner has brought back the pride and passion that has not only infected the fans but also the whole town.

The Netherton-born artist creates his art out of denim and has made a name for himself globally for his creations of motor racing legend Ayrton Senna and pop star Debbie Harry, as well as a highly-rated exhibition in London last year.

In his article Ian rails against fans who fail to support their home town clubs saying: “Football should be where I am from vs where you are from, part of your heritage, not just about the money and the glitz and the glamour of the Premier League.

“I love meeting opposing fans who remember ‘when you were good’ knowing we have a history that would shame many of the big boys.

“Then we got this manager who instilled pride and passion. It infected the stands and then the whole town, the kids no longer wear the colours of Leeds, Sheffield or even United, a new generation wearing blue and white.

“A local-born, self-made chairman. Not some billionaire who turns up every so often and wants it as a trophy or a investment.

“We have now a generation of players in this club that for me, match the heroes of when I first fell in love with Huddersfield in 1994. Not the journeymen and players after their last paycheck. Players that I would be happy to see my son see as role models.

“And don’t misunderstand me. I know they are not locally born boys, but they fight for the shirt as if they are.

The article left many fans in tears with more than 100 people commenting on it – including a positive post from a Leeds Utd fan.

Wendy Kelly told the Examiner: “This last weekend saw an incredible time for our Huddersfield. There has been so much said about the game and occasion, but one piece of writing online seems to be really gathering some momentum and emotion.

“It’s from Ian Berry who you have written about some times for his artwork, I hadn’t realised he is a wordsmith too.

“I was crying by the end and if you see the comments section, I was not alone. His insights seems to have really explained what so many are feeling.

“It made me so proud to support Town, but also to come from Huddersfield. He doesn’t live here anymore, but one day this guy will be one of our biggest ambassadors. He can eloquently articulate what it meant, and even non-football fans could understand. It’s long, but you should read it.”

One of those who responded was Leanne Manning who said: “Absolutely well-written. I have never seen so much passion and love for our home side as I have in this last six month and you summed up my thoughts and feelings which I’m sure everyone else reading your post can relate to! UTT xx.”

And Jon Abel said: “As a Leeds United fan I thought your post was brilliant and, yes, I did read every word. Well said pal.”