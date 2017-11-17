Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has appeared in court accused of snatching a hairdresser’s bag from her salon.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the victim operates the hair and beauty business from her Paddock home.

Ibrar Hussain, 35, pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary.

The alleged offence at the Heaton Road address happened on November 1.

The Huddersfield court was told that the victim’s CCTV cameras showed Hussain walking up to the house before leaving later with a Chloe handbag.

This is said to have contained a purse and bank cards, cash and necklace worth more than £1,400.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the victim was inside the premises with a client at the time.

Hussain, of Brow Road in Paddock , was sent to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on December 15 and was remanded in custody.