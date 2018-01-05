Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council officials are pressing ahead with plans to demolish an iconic clock tower despite councillors’ pledge to save it.

The surprise decision to knock down Mount Pleasant Clock Tower was revealed by a planning application earlier this week.

The news was a shock to those who thought it had been saved.

A councillor has now revealed it could be knocked down in the very near future.

In July 2016 leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard, told the Examiner the council had backed down and would retain the historic structure.

He admitted they were unsure what to do with it but said the demolition threat had been lifted.

Planning documents from the time back up the u-turn, with one saying: “Clock tower retained...the future of the clock tower will be decided by Kirklees Council in the course of 2016.”

A review of key decisions in the 18 months since then show the tower has not been discussed at all.

Cabinet member, Clr Graham Turner, told the Examiner officers were enacting a decision to demolish the tower made in 2015.

He could not explain why there had been a u-turn but confirmed demolition was likely to happen soon as the firm rebuilding the school is closing in on the end of its project.

He explained: “The contractors are about to move off site and it will be very difficult to arrange the demolition once the school is fully operational.

“If we’re going to take it down, now is the right time.”

Clr Carole Pattison, who was a member of the planning committee that saved the tower as part of the revamp of Mount Pleasant School, said she was “surprised and disappointed” by the new threat of demolition and vowed to find out what had happened.

Chris Marsden, from Huddersfield Civic Society, said most people were under the impression the council was yet to decide the ultimate fate or use for the tower.

But he said it was unlikely that they could fight it as legal action was expensive and pointless.

“I’m concerned about what will happen to the components of the tower,” he said.

“I would like to see local residents be able to influence what happens to the stone. There’s gargoyles, busts and coats of arms.

“It would be a shame to see that lost if people in Lockwood can find a new use for them.”

The planning application which apparently saved the tower was granted at a time when Kirklees Council was in turmoil.

Between May and July 2016, the council had no leader amid a battle for power in the ruling Labour group.

Current leader Clr Sheard was briefly ousted, but his successor to be, Clr Shabir Pandor, failed to get the votes needed to take control.

His unsuccessful bid left the then chief executive Adrian Lythgo leading the council for several weeks.

It now appears the July 2016 promise to review what to do with the clock tower was never followed up and officials have fallen back on a previous agreement to demolish it in a bid to save cash.

Clr Turner said the cabinet had no plans to review the decision any further and the 1875 built tower was set to be flattened.

He said leaving the structure to rot was not an option.

“There could be liabilities for the future and certain ongoing costs just to leave it as it is,” he said.

“It’s always regrettable to have to demolish a historical building but obviously it’s not been deemed worthy of being listed.

“Sometimes things come to an end and we have to move on for financial reasons.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson referred to the 2015 campaign, which ended up with no groups stepping forward to take on the building.

The spokesperson said: “The council agreed to look at all options before progressing with the demolition of the clock tower.

“As part of this process we offered local groups the chance to come forward with a proposal to take over the clock tower through our asset transfer process.

“The council did not receive any proposals to take over the building, and the school have confirmed that they have no use for the tower.

“The council does not have the significant resources required to maintain an empty, unused building – as such we are progressing with our application for it to be demolished.”