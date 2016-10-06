Richard Boynton, 31, of North Grange Road, Leeds, was jailed for two and a half years after admitting conspiracy to steal from Shelley College

A trusted ICT manager cheated Shelley College of thousands of pounds by ordering goods in the school’s name then selling them on the internet.

Leeds Crown Court heard yesterday that Richard Stewart Boynton’s dishonesty came to light in 2013 after an anonymous tip-off that items were being taken off-site by IT staff.

Boynton was responsible for ordering IT equipment and making sure it was kept secure and documented on the college’s asset register, Patrick Palmer prosecuting told the court.

He was on a salary of £30,000 a year and had access to a budget of £250,000.

When inquiries were made following the tip-off on September 18 it was found that some of the items ordered by Boynton in the previous two years – including Samsung hard drives – could not be found.

Others such as Intel i7 computer processors had also been obtained which were not even compatible with the equipment used in the school and were not found on the premises.

Further checks revealed some had been sold through an eBay account within days of their purchase apparently to three men, one of whom made subsequent requests to Boynton for equipment, making payments into Boynton’s Nationwide account for what was supplied.

Mr Palmer said: “These transactions say the prosecution, indicated Boynton was stealing to order.”

He said the loss to the college from the purchase of such equipment was around £50,000 with Boynton making around £18,900 profit from the sales.

Mr Palmer said it was also discovered a delivery of toner cartridges worth £6,000 due on September 23 had not arrived but had been picked up by another member of staff, James Bellamy, who appeared in court for sentence along with Boynton.

Bellamy was employed as an IT technician whose role included maintaining the computer systems and from August 2013 ordering printer cartridges for the college. His salary was £21,000 a year and he had a budget of £50,000 to £60,000.

He said it was the prosecution case that over the period of the conspiracy £44,000 worth of printer toner had been ordered for printers the college did not possess. The orders were then collected from the suppliers and taken to Boynton’s home address where the cartridges were sold on. The total loss to the college from the different aspects of the conspiracy was put just under £100,000.

Mr Palmer told the court analysis of Boynton’s accounts also revealed payments to and from gambling companies with a deficit of over £100,000.

When arrested by police Boynton had claimed to be a successful gambler and said he had funded his purchasing equipment privately which had been delivered to the school and denied he had stolen stock ordered for the school.

Michael Walsh, representing Boynton, said he deeply regretted what he had done which was out of character. Prior to his involvement in what he described as “this enterprise” he was regarded as an upstanding member of the community.

It had begun after he was diagnosed with a tumour in 2010 which had to be removed and he was tempted to try and make some provision for himself and his partner.

He then had major surgery later that year for the removal of lymph nodes in a 14 hour operation and when he returned to work, having realised how easy it was to take advantage of the system, had continued to do so.

Mr Walsh said in the years since he had moved on with his life, got another job “and is unlikely to darken the doors of this or any other court in the future.”

Leeds Crown Court

Carl Kingsley for Bellamy said he had played a limited function under direction for which he had received very little. He had been given loans by his co-defendant, some of which had been repaid, others not and felt a bond of friendship with him. He also had lost his job with the college and was having to sell the family home to meet debts.

Boynton, 31 of North Grange Road, Leeds, was jailed for two and a half years after admitting conspiracy to steal.

Bellamy, 36 of Gatty Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield – who admitted the same offence – was given a nine month prison sentence suspended for two years with 300 hours unpaid work.

Judge Robin Mairs told Boynton he had betrayed the trust placed in him.

“It is right you had health difficulties of an acute nature through this time but I am satisfied it was gambling debts and other financial motives that led to this offending,” he said.

“You took advantage of lax systems in place at the college. This was a relatively sophisticated offence over three years. You were, at the end, effectively running your own business on college funds. In these days colleges can little afford the loss of such monies.”