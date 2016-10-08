An 18-year-old Chas Ball rowing off Keppel Island, west Falkland. He was caught up in a hijack attempt by a hard right Argentinian terrorist group

One minute Chas Ball was teaching children in a Falkland Islands school - the next he was caught up in a plane hijacking.

Chas was working in the capital of Stanley in September 1966 when the plane, hijacked by Argentinian terrorists, crash landed onto the British archipelago.

And he soon found himself holding a semi automatic rifle, having been volunteered by a colleague to help the Falklands Defence Force.

Chas, of Beaumont Park, helped save passengers on board the Aerolíneas Argentinas flight which had been taken over by 19 right wing Argentinian terrorists.

Now 68, he is the subject of a Kirklees Local TV documentary on the two-day drama, which occurred as tensions were rising between Argentina and the UK over sovereignty of the islands.

The Falkland Islands

Chas, who stood as the Green Party’s Colne Valley candidate in the 2015 general election, said: "I was 18 and had just arrived to work there as a teacher for the British Voluntary Service.

“There were no flights. I had to catch a 17 hour plane to Montevideo in Uruguay and then take a boat which took five days.

“The hijack happened on September 28, 1966.

“I was teaching in the school when we heard a low flying plane.

“I wasn’t surprised at first but became bemused because the plane was a long way from its flight path.

Stanley residents viewing the hijacked Aerolíneas Argentinas plane on the race course soon after it landed on September 28 1966

“It turned out to be an emergency landing. The pilot chose to land on the racecourse, the only flat piece of land.”

Chas found out that 26 passengers were being held hostage by the terrorists, members of a hard right faction of the Argentinian political movement called the Peronists.

“A state of emergency was declared while we had lunch,” he said. “During the afternoon my colleagues volunteered us without discussion to help the Falklands Defence Force.

“At 5.30am the next morning we reported to do perimeter patrol around the plane.

“Some of the police and army had been taken hostage too as they had thought the plane had simply crashed.

“I was given a semi-automatic rifle, something I’d never held before.

An armed member of Falklands Defence Force on September 29, the day after a hijacked Aerolíneas Argentinas plane landed in Stanley, Falkland Islands

“But we just took it in our stride at that age. The hijackers expected to liberate the Falklands.”

Thankfully, the stand-off was eventually resolved.

“There was a process of negotiation led by a Catholic priest and the hijackers gradually led the hostages go.

“They were arrested and were kept in the community centre until an Argentinian boat came to collect them, the passengers and crew.

“It was very well handled. Everyone was very British by keeping calm and carrying on.”

Two armed Peronists who hijacked an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane communicating with local people on Stanley, Falkland Islands

Chas said the news did not reach the UK until October 6.

He remained on the Falklands for almost a year and has retained an interest in the British-Argentinian tensions over the islands.

“Not many people make the connection between the hijack in 1966 and the war in 1982 but they should. It was an example of a deteriorating relationship.

Chas Ball Chas Ball today

“I just hope that the two will find a way to collaborate and come to some understanding.”