“I used to be proud of my hometown - now it’s a scruffy mess.”

Examiner reader Mandy Louise summed up the thoughts of many after our story about the state of Huddersfield town centre.

It was prompted by Clr Michael Watson who said he thought the town centre was “scruffy” with “poorly kept buildings” giving a “lack of pride in our town.”

Mandy, commenting along with 150 others on our Facebook page, added: “The pavements are uneven and a hazard for elderly people. Chewing gum on the ground and awful cheap tacky shops. Rats running round at night from all thew waste and food takeaway boxes. Such a shame, it used to be a thriving little town.”

Brenda Lynne described the town centre as being “in ruins” due to too many “pound shops and takeaways” which she finds depressing.

Tracy Boothroyd said the area of town around Primark needed modernising while Mark Jordan said major investment was needed to attract shoppers and businesses.

Jennifer Kafanke said: “In the almost 15 years I’ve lived here and worked in the town centre it has definitely gone down hill. It’s sad to watch the decline that the council seems to encourage with their bonkers ideas like bus gates.”

James Ed commented: “The centre needs a good clean, it’s filthy. New Street buildings need repainting and the grass needs taking out of the gutters etc. Most of the buildings are beautiful if you take the time to look up.”

Nikki Hanson was more upbeat than many, although she did say the town centre was “an eyesore at eye level.”

She added: “Maybe you ought to open your eyes, put on some walking shoes and get to places like Slawit, Marsden, Holmfirth etc. Even in such places as Dalton and Kirkheaton there’s some beautiful walks. Stop being so narrow-minded and open yourselves up to the beauty we have on our doorstep.”

Tracey McKevitt, who said it was up to everyone to keep the town tidy, added: “Huddersfield is beautiful but we have to respect it and all chip in by clearing our own rubbish and having a bit of pride in where we live. The town is an eyesore at the minute and the empty shops do not help.”

Andrew Harrison said the town centre’s “scruffiness” was a sign of its “overall degeneration”.

He added: “The shops (those that remain open) look tired and rundown. When I moved to Huddersfield from Bradford about 15 years ago the town was lively, vibrant. Those days are sadly gone.”

Vicky Smith defended the town centre, saying: “It’s not too bad. Have you seen Batley town centre or Dewsbury? Now they need a revamp!”

Owen Lucas looked on the bright side, saying: “There’s much worse out there. Having said that, there’s also lots of room for improvement.”