Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial skip boss Sam Hunter turned on an Environmental Agency official as he was questioned over his offending.

The 25-year-old accused him of lying and boasted that he would: “Do better (in life) than you’ll ever f*****g do.”

However, he claimed to Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he had sold his business and had “no money” after racking up £60,000 worth of debt.

Hunter, of Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury , was handed a suspended jail term after being found guilty after a trial of two environmental offences.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

But it was revealed in court in Huddersfield that he already had several convictions to his name.

They were possession of cocaine, breaching a non-molestation order after contacting a former partner and theft of a skip.

In 2011 the 25-year-old was cautioned for operating a regulated facility without a permit related to his storage of skips and limited waste.

On his latest convictions, Hunter told the court that he “didn’t know he was breaking the law” as he had nowhere else to store the waste.

He added that he has since sold his “too much hassle” company for £10,000 – but spent all the cash.

When quizzed by prosecutor Lorna Matchett about his attire in court – a jacket emblazoned with the company slogan Hunter Concrete Products Ltd – he said: “I get a profit share of 5% but it’s a new company in its infancy.”

Hunter said that he was now employed by the man he sold the firm to and earns £160 a week.

But magistrates’ chairman Sandra Brennan told him: “We are not satisfied that the financial information given is reliable.”

Hunter previously ran Hunter Group tip in Lockwood . The site was abandoned and later set on fire. It is now being cleared by Kirklees Council.

Hunter was in court after 1,000 tonnes of waste was dumped at land at Bridge Road, Horbury, near Wakefield .

(Photo: Environment Agency)

He had denied the offences but was convicted and given a 26-week suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and must pay legal costs of £4,640 and a victim surcharge of £150.