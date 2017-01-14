What we know so far about the Gomersal murder investigation

Residents spoke of their shock after a man was attacked and killed in their quiet street in Gomersal.

The 43-year-old man was hurt at his home in Shirley Terrace on Friday night.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have now launched a murder probe while a 47-year-old woman and 26-year-old man remain in custody.

Today (Saturday) a large portion of the street, near a mini roundabout, remained cordoned off while forensics experts continued to scour the scene.

Police tape placed across the entrance to the cul-de-sac stretched right to a snicket at the end leading to Butts Hill.

A Morrisons delivery driver was halted by the cordon and spoke to an officer while there remained a large police presence in the area.

Uniformed officers guarded the door of one of the semi-detached homes as one concerned neighbour was seen peering over the hedge and chatting to a resident inside the cordon.

One middle-aged woman, who didn’t want to give her name, said: “I have lived in this area for 40 years and I’ve never known anything like this before.

“I am astounded.”

Another mother-of-two described how she had gone to take a bath at just before 7pm last night and heard the commotion of police arriving outside.

She said: “I heard the sirens and looked out to see the flashing blue lights.

“There were quite a few police cars and an ambulance in the street and it was all cordoned off later.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and it’s quite a quiet place.

“I don’t know much about the people living there.

“Everyone says hello to each other but we all keep to ourselves.”

Neighbour Darren Turner said he returned from a late shift to see police everywhere.

He said: “I first heard about it this morning, everyone was texting each other.

“My son was asking: ‘What’s happened round by us? And he said someone’s been killed around the corner.

“It’s a shock to find this out but then it’s a shock when it happens no matter where you live.”

A post-mortem examination into the cause of the man’s death is due to take place later on Saturday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called by to an address in Shirley Terrace shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.

“On arrival, they found a 43-year-old man who had been attacked.

“The man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area around Shirley Terrace around 6.30pm on Friday evening who may have any information to come forward, by calling the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.

“A 47-year-old woman and 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

“A scene remains in place whilst officers conduct their investigation.”