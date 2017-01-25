Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our story about teenage driver Sam Robinson’s search for affordable insurance for his Vauxhall Corsa struck a nerve with many readers.

Drivers commented on our Facebook page after we told the story of Sam, 17, who was quoted just over £1,600 for fully comprehensive insurance on a 1.2 Corsa SXI worth around £2,000.

Hid dad, Tim, of Birchencliffe, was staggered by the wide disparity in insurance quotes which included one for £5,600.

The cheapest quote was a ‘telematics (‘black box’) insurance’ which means his driving will be monitored by the insurer via a box which records braking, cornering and speed.

Reader Julie Richardson said: “My son, Jack, passed his test in June last year aged 17 years and nine months.

“We paid £1,700 insurance for a VW Polo one litre (worth £5,000) with a ‘black box’ fitted. The cheapest quote without the black box was over £3,000! Bet there are hundreds driving around with no insurance at all.”

Driver Paul Smith said: “I was quoted between £500 and £25,000 for insurance on an eight-year-old 1.9 diesel with 13 years no claims discount.”

Simon Bacon said his first car cost £500 to buy and £1,200 to insure but he could now buy a £12,000 Porsche and insure it for £400.

He added: “Drive clever, drive smart, build up a no-claims bonus. Remember, your driving licence can be taken away instantly.”

Michael Tyler said: “My first car was £600 and the insurance was £600. That was 1987. With inflation £600 is about £1,600 now.”

Jenna Hinchliffe said: “I’m 22 and have been looking for quotes for one litre petrol hatchbacks. I’m getting quotes from £2,000 to £16,000. Looks like I’ll never afford to be able to drive.”

Lisa Joy, whose son had been given an insurance quote of £45,000, said: “They should just say if they don’t want to cover young drivers, rather than giving stupid quotes. In the end he had to pay £2,500.”

Michelle Ward said: “My daughter was aged 17 years and six months on passing her test in August 2016. Her insurance for her own car, a 13 year old Corsa 1.1 on a 53 plate was £1,880 and that is with a black box fitted and a mileage limited to 8000 miles annually and adding me to the insurance.

“We looked around for quotes and they ranged from £1,800 to over £9,000. It is a minefield.”

Shane Cooper said his car insurance used to be £3,300 but it was now £76 a month. He called for the insurance industry to be regulated.

Jordan Matthews said: “I’m 28, on the third year of having a licence. My insurance is over £2,600 for a car worth no more than a grand.”

Paul Mason said: “It’s always been the case. My first car in 1999 was a £750 Fiat Uno and that was £900 (to insure).”