A man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions after police found him sleeping rough on the streets.

David Ngash faces a charge of making threats to kill and his bail conditions include a ban on entering Nottinghamshire and residence at an address in Bradford Road, Fartown.

However, he was caught sleeping on the streets in the Dewsbury area in the early hours of this morning, December 30.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that at around 1.30am police were called to William Street in Dewsbury.

He told Kirklees magistrates: “It was a very cold night and the streets were covered with frost.

“They felt that they should check the welfare of the person who was sleeping rough and he was discovered sleeping in a bike shelter.

“The defendant gave his name and said he was of no fixed address.

“He was in a poor state and sleeping under a dirty duvet cover.

“The defendant was unkempt, dirty and smelled as if he’d not washed for some time.”

The 39-year-old was arrested for breaching his bail conditions as he was not living at his agreed place of residence in Fartown.

He admitted to the offence, telling officers: “I’m homeless, I hate this country.”

Mr Wills asked magistrates to remand Ngash in custody ahead of his trial on January 19.