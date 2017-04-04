Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nobody wants to be ill over Easter – but if you are unwell it helps to know what services are available during the holiday.

Huddersfield health experts have advice on what medicines to stock and where to go if you’re really unwell.

- Stock up on medicines

Keeping a supply of these will prevent an unpleasant trip to the few chemists that remain open over the bank holiday weekend:

- Pain relief such as paracetamol and ibuprofen (aspirin should not be given to children under 16 or to people with asthma);

- Children’s paracetamol oral suspension or ibuprofen syrups for children;

- Cough and cold remedies;

- Sore throat remedies;

- Anti-diarrhoea treatments;

- Antihistamines;

- Indigestion remedies;

- Simple dressings and plasters.

If you take prescription drugs it is essential you stock up before the holiday as getting a last minute prescription on a bank holiday can be very difficult.

- If you need medical help but it’s NOT an emergency

When medical help is needed but it is not an emergency, people can ring NHS 111 for advice and direction to the most appropriate service, which could be an appointment with an out-of- hours GP.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and calls are free.

There is a walk-in centre at Dewsbury District Hospital which is open 9am to 8pm (Mon-Fri) and 10am to 6pm (weekends and bank holidays).

It can provide health support and advice to anyone who comes through the door.

If it’s a GENUINE emergency

People are urged to go to their local A&E department or dial 999 only in critical or life-threatening situations.

For example:

- Loss of consciousness;

- Acute confused state;

- Fits that are not stopping;

- Persistent, severe chest pain;

- Breathing difficulties;

- Severe bleeding that cannot be stopped;

- Severe allergic reactions;

- Severe burns or scalds.

Huddersfield health chief, Dr Steve Ollerton, said: “If you are taking regular medicines, making sure you have enough to last over the holidays by getting organised with your repeat prescriptions is essential. This could prevent you becoming ill or even avert a medical emergency.

“A well-stocked medicine cupboard is essential, especially over holiday times.

“Having home remedies to hand means peace of mind. People should pop into their local pharmacies and ask for advice about essential items.”