A woman whose car was sent flying off the road by a police car has said she is lucky to avoid serious injury.

Hannah Wilkinson was behind the wheel of her Vauxhall Corsa when it was accidentally rammed by an out-of-control police BMW X5 on Wakefield Road, at about 9.30pm on Friday.

It is thought the police car had swerved after an initial collision with another vehicle and lost control.

The large SUV type car smashed into Hannah's car as she waited at the lights at Moldgreen, heading towards Huddersfield town centre.

Her little car mounted the pavement and was left wedged under three floors of scaffolding erected at a building opposite Pizza Hut, close to the DW Fitness gym.

(Photo: Daniel Neary)

(Photo: Daniel Neary)

Speaking to the Examiner after being discharged from hospital, Hannah, who hails from Salendine Nook, said: “The police car started swerving and because I was stationary at red lights in the left hand lane I didn’t have time to react.

“I feel very lucky as I have come away from it with no major injuries, just bruising and I’m very sore.”

Hannah, said she didn’t have time to worry about the scaffolding collapsing.

She added: “The only thing I was thinking about was getting out of the car.

“I didn’t really think about anything else as I couldn’t really move my neck.”

Hannah has confirmed a third car was involved in the crash but police have been unable to say if there were any further victims.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has confirmed that the officers in the police car were not hurt.

Said Hannah: “l would like to thank the emergency services who attended and especially the driver of the police car that was involved as he came to me straight away and helped me to feel as comfortable as possible until further help arrived.”