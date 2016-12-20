Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is investigating a road tragedy in Calderdale which claimed a man’s life.

It is understood a police officer in an unmarked car had tried to stop Antony Rogivska’s car shortly before it crashed into a house.

The 29-year-old from Bradford died after the red Seat Ibiza he was driving crashed into a house at the junction of Cooper Lane and Carr House Road, Shelf, at approximately 8.40pm on Wednesday, December 14. A bus has then collided with the vehicle and Mr Rogivska died a short time later.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) understands that prior to the incident a West Yorkshire Police officer, driving an unmarked police vehicle, had attempted to stop Mr Rogivska.

IPCC investigators were deployed to the scene. They have since conducted house to house enquires in the local area and are in the process of recovering any CCTV footage.

Both vehicles involved will undergo testing as part of the independent investigation.

A post mortem was conducted on Friday, December 16 in the presence of IPCC investigators, finding the cause of death as chest injuries.

The IPCC is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigators via phone 0800 092 2434 or email shelf@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: “The IPCC investigation is already making good progress, with evidence now being gathered to give us a clear picture of the circumstances that led to his death.”