The Independent Police Complaints Commissioner for the Yorkshire area is to have face-to-face meetings with local politicians and community leaders shortly following the shooting dead of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub .

Derrick Campbell will hold a series of meetings to calm community fears.

Father-of-two Mr Yaqub, of Crosland Moor , was shot dead by West Yorkshire Police marksmen on a slip road off the M62 near Ainley Top roundabout, at 6.10pm on January 2.

An inquest heard a gun was found in the front passenger footwell of the car he was travelling in.

An IPCC spokeswoman said: “We recognise there is understandably significant community interest in the fatal shooting of Mr Yaqub.

“We have contacted a number of local politicians and community representatives to explain the IPCC’s role, offer reassurance, and discuss the positive progress the investigation has made so far.

“We hope to maintain this contact by arranging some face-to-face meetings in the area involving the relevant IPCC Commissioner, Derrick Campbell. We are also in contact with Mr Yaqub’s family and will be keeping them updated. We will be carefully examining all the circumstances leading up to Mr Yaqub’s death, including the planning of the police operation, and the actions of the officers involved that evening. We would urge patience while the investigation runs its course.”