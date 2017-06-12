The video will start in 8 Cancel

This ‘industrial scale’ cannabis farm was discovered in a quiet Pennine village.

Greater Manchester Police found this huge drugs factory in the small village of Diggle, just over the moors from Marsden.

The factory discovered behind two heavily fortified door contained five rooms for growing cannabis with advanced heating and lighting systems.

Cannabis plants with a street value of £40,000 were discovered during the police raid on Sunday, reports the Manchester Evening News. http://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/police-stumbled-huge-cannabis-farm-13172990

The village, four miles from Marsden , has a handful of houses and businesses.

Saddleworth and Lees police said: “It will take some considerable time to dismantle and remove.

“We are determined as a team to tackle drug cultivation, drug use and the anti-social behaviour that follows in line with our Zero Zone initiative.”

The force added on its Facebook: “It’s now 2am and the cannabis grow at Diggle has been taken down and its infrastructure has been dismantled.

“A large number of seized items are sat at the Oldham Police property store with the seized plants all bagged and awaiting destruction.”

It was not clear at this stage whether any arrests were made.