Days are getting shorter and colder and that means autumn is well and truly with us!

With the turning of the seasons there is less food around for wasps - and that means hunger is making them bolder and more aggressive in the search for food.

Normally wasps eat a sugary substance produced by larvae in the hive, but after all the larvae have hatched they have to go out and hunt.

This means they tend to eat what they can find, from discarded fizzy drinks cans, fruit, ice creams and cakes and ripening fruit from trees.

Pest controllers Rentokil says this makes wasps drunk - and that makes them clumsy and brazen!

Here's Rentokil's advice for avoiding stings

Don't flap your arms, scream or try to swat wasps - this will make them more defensive and likely to sting you

Stay calm and move away from where they are gathered

Be cautious in orchards, soft fruit plants, brambles or uncovered bins - wasps may be searching for food here

Don't drink from unattended cans or bottles - wasps can easily crawl inside. Cartons with straws are a better option

Clean your hands and face after eating or drinking sweet things when outside - especially young children

What to do if you get stung