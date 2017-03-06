Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who harassed another volunteer at a charity shop after becoming infatuated with her has been ordered to stay away from her.

Jonathan Dyson met Joanne Sanders through their voluntary work and indicated that he wanted to be more than friends, although Ms Sanders wasn’t interested.

The 55-year-old began to repeatedly turn up at her Lindley home, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was heard coughing in the nearby alleyway and on one occasion was caught by a neighbour crouched down in his garden.

Ms Sanders said that she felt frightened and unsafe in her own home and Dyson pleaded guilty to harassment on a previous hearing at the Huddersfield court.

Magistrates sentenced Dyson, of Broomfield Road in Marsh, to an indefinite restraining order.

This bans him from contacting Ms Sanders or going to her home.