One battled back from injuries suffered on the frontline, the other faced difficult home circumstances.

But both Richard Bentley and Monika Kulka overcame adversity to be named winners by Kirklees College.

Both students at the college, they won top awards in the annual student College Outstanding Learner Success (COLS) ceremony.

Richard Bentley won the Education and Training Student of the Year award.

A former bomb disposal expert in the army, the Wakefield man was on duty in Iraq when he had received extensive injuries and faced two years’ rehabilitation.

He battled through numerous operations and had to re-learn how to walk again before he embarked on a college course.

Through working with children and thinking about his own issues post Iraq, this led to a desire to go in to mental health nursing.

He signed up for a Kirklees College Access to Higher Education course and consistently produced work of a high standard and was nominated to be a class representative due to his willingness to help others.

The award for Apprentice of the Year was won by Monika Kulka.

Monika arrived in the UK with low confidence in communicating in English as it was not her first language, but began a Business Administration Apprenticeship.

Within weeks she found herself looking for a new home for her and her sons, but difficult personal circumstances did not impact her ability to work and Monika moved on to a full time role at college.

Acting principal June Durrant said: “It never ceases to amaze me how the students who come to Kirklees College do such astonishing things – winning national awards, raising significant amounts of money, volunteering, being a carer at home or facing personal problems that they overcome all whilst achieving excellent outcomes in their qualifications.

“Our mission statement is creating opportunity and changing lives and we have seen some of that in action.”

