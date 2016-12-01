Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An injured hiker who dialled 999 was rescued from a remote moorland spot just as light was beginning to fade.

Police received the call at 3.44 this afternoon from a hiker who had broken his ankle while walking the Pennine Way, just off Black Hill.

He was about one and a half miles from the A635 and the junction with Wessenden Head Road.

Police officers with Kirklees Rural found the hiker just as light was starting to fade.

A police spokesman said: "Luckily he was an experienced hiker and had all the kit to keep himself warm and comfortable.

"Officers stayed with the hiker until both Holme Valley Mountain Rescue and Oldham Mountain Rescue arrived.

"The Mountain Rescue Teams gave him pain relief and carried him on a stretcher to their Land Rover which took him to a waiting ambulance at Holme village. A fantastic team effort.

"We'd like to say a massive 'Thank You' to the amazing volunteers from Mountain Rescue - we absolutely couldn't have done it without you and your dog!"