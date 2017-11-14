Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inquest opened today (Tues) into the death of a man who died following a fracas outside McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre last month.

Graham Bell, 37, of Dalton, suffered serious head injuries following an alleged assault outside the fast food restaurant on the corner of John William Street and Kirkgate on October 1.

Mr Bell was taken to hospital but died three days later at Leeds General Infirmary.

No members of Mr Bell’s family were present at the opening of the inquest which took place at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

The brief hearing was told that Mr Bell was a HGV driver and that he had a wife Shireen, a manager at an optician’s practice.

Det Chief Insp Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, confirmed to Assistant Coroner Oliver Longstaff that “the legal process was now taking its course.”

The inquest heard that two teenage boys had been arrested following the incident and that one of them, a 16-year-old, has been charged with manslaughter. He is next due to appear before Leeds Youth Court on November 28.

Mr Longstaff said that the inquest would now have to be adjourned “and be resumed as necessary in due course.”