An inquest has opened today into the death of Katelyn Dawson who died after a car ploughed into a bus stop as she waited for a school bus.

The 15-year-old schoolgirl was hit by a grey BMW after it “left the carriageway” on Wednesday January 10 and collided with her and two other pedestrians.

Bradford Coroners’ Court heard Katelyn suffered multiple life-threatening injuries and two other people caught in the collision suffered serious injuries.

Coroners’ official, Bernard Tate, told the court: “Katelyn, who was a student at Shelley College, was stood at the bus stop along with several members of the public when a grey BMW travelling in the direction of Wakefield left the carriageway on its rear side and collided into the bus stop.”

Speaking of the injuries of those involved in the incident on Wakefield Road, Moldgreen, Mr Tate said: “The driver sustained minor injuries and two other pedestrians suffered serious injuries.

“Katelyn was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with life threatening injuries and, after a initial assessment and a brief surgical procedure, she was placed in paediatric intensive care.

“Despite maximum therapy she died of her injuries at 6.15pm on Wednesday, January 10.”

Speaking at the inquest today, Kirsty Gomersal, the assistant coroner, told the court a post mortem had been carried out and she was awaiting full results.

Although the provisional cause of Katelyn’s death was multiple injuries, further investigations are been carried out.

Katelyn’s body will be released to her family today ahead of her funeral and a second date for her inquest has been given as April 11.

Investigations are continuing into the crash after the 51-year-old male driver of the BMW was discharged from hospital.