Be inspired by these Huddersfield folk completing amazing challenges

Tony Ruttle (left) and son-in-law Tim Hatton at a rain-swept Tynmouth - and the end of their 149-mile charity cycle ride

From Land's End to John O' Groats on two wheels

A man getting on his bike for charity has already beaten his fundraising target.

Mark Coulter, a lighting buyer for Elland furniture wholesaler Andy Thornton Ltd, is cycling from Land’s End to John O’ Groats.

He aimed to raise £2,700 for the charity CICRA - Crohn’s In Childhood Research Association – but more than £3,000 has already been pledged.

Mr Coulter was inspired to do the gruelling 1,000-mile, 12-day cycle ride because his 16-year-old nephew Jake Green was diagnosed with Crohn’s at the age of 10.

The 55-year-old set off from Land’s End, Cornwall, on Tuesday (August 30) and plans to arrive at John O’ Groats, in the far north of Scotland, on Saturday, September 10.

His mammoth journey will take him through Cornwall, over Dartmoor, north along the Welsh border, skirting the Lake District into Scotland, and via the Lochs and Highlands.

To support Mark’s charity cycle challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/Mark-Coult3

A Myanmar mission

Holme Village holistic therapist Ann Shewan prepares for her charity Burma Trek

A therapist has launched a fundraising bid to trek Myanmar for a military charity.

Ann Shewan, who runs Rainbow Valley Healing in Holme, has signed up to take part in a challenging eight day walk and awareness raising mission in memory of her dad and for Help for Heroes.

Also a volunteer reiki practitioner at the charity’s Catterick-based Phoenix House Recovery Centre, Ann wants to raise £5,000 through the trip.

From February 18 she will embark upon an up to 50 mile group walk, which will take her up mountains and across jungles.

Ann, 56, was moved to apply to take part due to her dad William McPherson’s career in the army and her experiences of working with young recruits now living with serious injuries.

“My dad grew up in an orphanage in India and joined the British army when he was around 18,” she said.

“He actually served in Myanmar during World War Two before he moved to Huddersfield, where he later worked for Hopkinsons’ Valves.

“I decided to start volunteering for Help the Heroes last year.

“Dad was very proud of his time serving and I wanted to do something for the charity because I’ve so much respect for service personnel.

“One day I got an email from the charity about the trip.

“Because of the strong connection between the country and my dad, I thought it would be an amazing experience.”

Ann is also organising a charity auction at The Fleece in Holme on October 22 from 4 to 6pm and is accepting items to auction.

She is also offering reduced rates on back massage, reiki or crystal healing every Wednesday, with all proceeds going to the charity.

To donate to Ann’s charity trek, go to https:// www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Ann-Shewan2

To donate an item for auction, call 01484 685774.

Coast to coast for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

A “very silly” three-day coast-to-coast cycle ride has raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Tony Ruttle and son-in-law Tim Hatton took up a three-day challenge to cycle 149 miles from Whitehaven to Tynemouth to raise cash for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley.

Tony, lives at Scapegoat Hill and works as an engineer at Reliance Precision in Lepton, said he was prompted to embark on the trek after his wife Bernadette mentioned the work of the hospice.

He said: “I have been cycling for two or three years but doing something big, like the coast-to-coast, was something other people did, not me. However, I have been covering longer and longer distances, especially this last year. My wife mentioned the Forge Me Not charity and that was just what was needed to get it all started.”

Tony said Tim, an architect in York, had always wanted to tackle a big bike ride at some time in his life.

The duo were backed all the way by Bernadette, daughter Roseann and Roseann and Tim’s baby son Samuel.

Said Tony: “It was over three days. The first day was positively beautiful, but Friday and Saturday were positively awful – rain and strong winds both days and having to pedal hard downhill some times!”

But he added: “It was a once in a lifetime chance to do something very, very silly for an amazing cause. It was a tough but brilliant experience for all of us.”

Donations can till be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Tony-Ruttle-SeatoSea