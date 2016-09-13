Be inspired by these Huddersfield folk raising money for charity

Preview to head shave for Macmillan Cancer Support. Jo Sellers with mum Barbara Elvy and children (from second left) eight-year-old Jack, Jessica aged 4 and Molly, 5

A mum-of-three from Honley is having her head shaved to help a cancer charity that is supporting both her and her mum.

Jo Sellers’s mum, Barbara Elvy, has been diagnosed with bowel cancer and is undergoing extensive treatment.

She has had surgery four times and is now undergoing her second round of chemotherapy but Jo has been amazed how supportive Macmillan Cancer Care has been to both her and her mum.

She said: “To be honest, I don’t know how we would have coped without them – they have been magnificent.”

To say thank you and raise awareness of the importance of cancer screening along with hundreds of pounds for Macmillan she is having her head shaved at St Mary’s Church in Honley on Saturday, September 10 and the vicar, the Rev Liam Beadle, will also have his legs waxed to support the cause.

Now they want other men to step forward too to have their legs shaved and help boost the total even more and have dubbed the event Brave The Shave.

The event will run from 12noon to 4pm and Jo’s friend, Karen Atkinson, who teaches at Honley Infants School and is a reader at Kirkheaton Church, will be having her hair cut off too and donating it to the Little Princess Trust which provides wigs for children who suffer hair loss due to cancer treatment.

Jo, 33, of Honley, said: “We hope to bring the community together and local businesses are supporting the event, with stalls, BBQ and live music.”

She added it was vital people go to bowel cancer screenings when they are invited to do some from the age of 60.

“That early diagnosis is vital,” she said. “It can make such a difference to achieving a good outcome.”

She is married to Michael who she says has been so supportive during her mum’s illness, caring for the children so she can spend time with her.

A charity offering young people a helping hand has made awards worth £6,400 in its first year of operation.

Let June Make A Difference, which focuses on the needs of young people aged seven to 17 living in North Kirklees, has provided one-off grants for things such as funding places on school trips. buying items of equipment needed for training courses and purchasing medical and disability aids.

The charity was established in September, 2015, in memory of June Dewhirst, of Upper Hopton, who died in 2014. June was the founder of a mother and toddler group in Mirfield and also worked at a school for children with special needs as well as volunteering overseas to help children in rural Ecuador.

June Dewhirst, passed away in April 2014. A Charity has been set up in her memory.

Graham Dewhirst, June’s husband and one of seven trustees of the charity, said: “We are pleased to have established the charity and to have made our first awards. We have developed a number of great relationships with various organisations and we are constantly looking for introductions to children who we can help.”

The charity has also recently appointed its first part time employee, Sarah Dransfield, of Holmfirth, who is also involved in supporting the Huddersfield-based Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust. At Let June Make A Difference, she will be working alongside the Trustees to develop relationships with other organisations, raise awareness of the charity and manage the grants process.

The clock was turned back to raise thousands of pounds for Kirkwood Hospice.

Three tea parties hosted this year by Mirfield couple Darren and Jackie Brooke have raised more than £20,000 for the hospice.

Ration books were left at the door as over 100 guests turned up in their very best 1940s threads for the very special war-time themed event.

1940's Garden Party in aid of Kirkwood Hospice, Boathouse Lane, Mirfield.

A giant marquee was set up in the paddock behind their home in Mirfield for the occasion, the third afternoon tea party hosted by the couple this year to raise funds for the hospice.

The champagne flowed as hungry guests were treated to a vintage spread before vintage era entertainment had everyone in stitches and tapping their toes.

Comedian Peter Morgan (AKA Max Lemon) from Mirfield brought his unique brand of humour to the party and among Peter’s latest characters was ‘Champagne Charlie’ an outrageous high society buffoon.

1940's Garden Party in aid of Kirkwood Hospice, Boathouse Lane, Mirfield. left to right, Cheryl Green, Lynne Mitchell, Lynne Dransfield-Green and Yvonne Hirst.

Peter’s wife, Jacqui Morgan, was cared for at Kirkwood Hospice before she died in 2014 and the money raised across all three summer shows will go to a special tribute fund set up in her memory.

Entertainment included nostalgia singer Natasha Harper and Brandyn Shaw with his unique blend of comedy and songs from the 20s, 30s and 40s.

1940's Garden Party in aid of Kirkwood Hospice, Boathouse Lane, Mirfield. left to right, Joanne Bannon, Louise Hardy, Val and Ben Hornby.

Kirkwood fundraiser Lyndsey Richardson said: “Everyone has worked so hard throughout this year on these events. We are so grateful for the wonderful support of Jackie and Darren, who have not only opened their doors to Kirkwood, but also their hearts. Darren Jackie and Peter have given up so much of their time to plan and make sure these events have been such a success.

“Everyone connected with Kirkwood would like to say a huge thank you to them. Their contribution will make a big difference to the care we can provide for the people who rely on our support.”