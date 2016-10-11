Inspiring feats in Huddersfield this week

Francis Benali with former Huddersfield defender Ken Monkou outside the John Smith's Stadium

Francis Benali races to Town ground

A former Premier League footballer visited Huddersfield Town’s football ground on Monday as part of a mammoth fundraising challenge for Cancer Research UK.

Francis Benali, 47, is running and cycling to all 44 Premier League and Championship grounds in just two weeks in a bid to raise £1m for the charity.

To complete the ‘Benali’s Big Race’ challenge, the former Southampton FC player will cover at least 100 miles a day – running one marathon and cycling the remaining distance every day.

The challenge started at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium on Sunday, October 2 and will finish at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton – where he spent more than 20 years of his career – on Sunday, October 16.

He said: “The support I received in 2014 was incredible and hopefully people in Huddersfield and across the UK will be just as generous this time around. Every pound donated will support Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work in immunotherapy, helping to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

To track Francis’ progress visit www.benalisbigrace.com . To donate £5 text ‘FRAN’ to 70200.

Kelly Powis braves the shave for her friend

A hairdresser has shaved her head in honour of a client and friend.

Kelly Powis, who owns Jack Alexanders on Towngate in Golcar, took the plunge to raise money for Macmillan in memory of Alison Harding, who died of cancer in February.

Kelly, 34, had cut Alison’s hair for 11 years and was left heartbroken when she was unable to attend her funeral.

She decided to organise the event for Alison as well as her sister in law Sarah Smith, who survived cervical cancer.

On the day, she also hosted a raffle, cake sale and face painting and raised £1,500.

“We were really close”, said Kelly.

“She was in her early sixties and became very ill quite quickly.

“I was heartbroken that I missed her funeral.

“I had promised her I would go but had an operation on my leg the same day.

“So I organised this as a way to make up for not being there.

“It was a great day and lots of people came along.

“It’s certainly not something I’d do in any other situation, being a hairdresser.”