Are you a budding photographer who wants to share your photos with our 5,000 Instagram followers?
The Examiner is calling for local snappers to get in touch to have a go at our Instagram takeover.
Our account has been occupied for the past few days by local photographer Richard Nelson, who has been sharing his stunning shots of local landmarks.
And as we pass the baton onto another local photographer, we want anyone else who wants to expand their following to get in touch.
Images shared can be of Huddersfield countryside, local buildings and events going on in the town.
Just no pictures of avocado on toast, please!
Anyone interested can get in touch at lauren.ballinger@trinitymirror.com with a few examples of your pictures and a contact number.