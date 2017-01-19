Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New performance tables show Heckmondwike Grammar School was the best performing school for GCSE’s attainment in Kirklees.

Exclusive Examiner analysis looked at the best performing schools in Kirklees and Calderdale - based on their ‘attainment 8’ performances.

And you can find out how your school performed using our interactive widget below. Type your school’s name into the tool to see its results.

From the 2016 results onwards, the Government has changed the way in which schools are judged on their performance.

Attainment 8 measures the average achievement of pupils in up to eight qualifications including English, maths, three further qualifications that count in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) and three further qualifications that can be GCSE qualifications (including EBacc subjects) or any other non-GCSE qualifications on the DfE approved list.

Pupils at Heckmondwike Grammar School are said to be making good progress, with a positive Progress 8 measure of 0.26.

Overall, 65% of pupils passed the English Baccalaureate, with 99% gaining an A* to C grade in both English and maths.

Based on its Attainment 8 performance, with an average score per pupil of 70.1.

This is roughly equivalent to an A grade for each of the eight subjects included.

Top 10 Kirklees schools for 2016 GCSE results

School % 5A*-C inc Eng Math % Eng Bacc Points score Heckmondwike Grammar School 70.1 0.26 99 65 The Crossley Heath School 69.2 0.14 98 78 Huddersfield Grammar School 68.1 NP 100 57 The North Halifax Grammar School 66.9 -0.04 99 68 The Grammar School 59.7 NP 88 33 Batley Grammar School 55.4 -0.19 76 43 Calder High School 54.9 0.35 69 26 King James’s School 54.9 0.06 76 30 Holmfirth High School 54.5 0.03 70 36 Salendine Nook Academy Trust 54.3 -0.07 78 30

The EBacc was first introduced into the performance tables in 2009/10 and is made up of English, maths, science, a language, and history or

geography.

The Henrietta Barnett School in Barnet was the best performing school in England in 2016, with an average Attainment 8 score per pupil of

78.5. This means that pupils at the school were averaging 7.8 points per subject, almost an A*.