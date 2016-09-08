Login Register
Interactive: How successful are school place appeals in Kirklees?

  • By

Oine in 22 infant admissions were appealed in 2015/16 — but how many were successful? Use our interactive tool to see success rates

Parents in Kirklees are among the most likely to appeal their offered infant class place.

One in 22 infant (Reception to Year 2) admissions in 2015/16 (4.6%) in the area led to an appeal being heard, with 266 in total being heard, one of the highest rates of parents seeking to overturn decisions on where their child would attend school.

Overall, a fifth (22.2%) of these appeals were successful.

Applicants can lodge appeals for any school they have not been awarded a place in, but not all such appeals reach the stage of being heard by an appeals panel. The heard rate is therefore a better measure of the general appeal rate.

 

School places

Find out how many people applied for and won places at schools in your area. Click on "Primaries" or "Secondaries", then start typing a school's name. You can filter results by council area with the drop down menu

  • School
    Total preferencesTotal places offeredPreferences per offer% of 1st prefs offered

In 2015-16 the percentage of appeals heard nationally was 3% of all new admissions. The highest proportion was for academies where 3.3% were heard, and the lowest for foundation schools (2.1%).

Appeals for infant years (reception and years 1 and 2) are the least likely to be successful, with 12% of those heard being upheld. Most of these appeals are likely to have been infant class size appeals (where the class size is limited by law to a maximum of 30 children, unless a lawful exemption applies). This was down from 13.1% successful in 2014/15.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Appeals for the other primary years were significantly more likely to be successful in 2016 with 32.5% of those heard being upheld,down from 33.7% in 2014/15.

Just over a quarter (26.3%) of heard secondary school appeals were upheld, down from 27.5 % in 2014/15.

Appeals relating to foundation schools were the most likely to be successful at 29.7% of heard appeals. The lowest success rate was 18.8% for community and voluntary controlled schools.

Numbers of appeals lodged and subsequently heard in each local authority area can vary significantly from year to year, as can the proportion that are successful, which are based on individual circumstances.

