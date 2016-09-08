Interactive: How successful are school place appeals in Kirklees?

Parents in Kirklees are among the most likely to appeal their offered infant class place.

One in 22 infant (Reception to Year 2) admissions in 2015/16 (4.6%) in the area led to an appeal being heard, with 266 in total being heard, one of the highest rates of parents seeking to overturn decisions on where their child would attend school.

Overall, a fifth (22.2%) of these appeals were successful.

Applicants can lodge appeals for any school they have not been awarded a place in, but not all such appeals reach the stage of being heard by an appeals panel. The heard rate is therefore a better measure of the general appeal rate.

In 2015-16 the percentage of appeals heard nationally was 3% of all new admissions. The highest proportion was for academies where 3.3% were heard, and the lowest for foundation schools (2.1%).

Appeals for infant years (reception and years 1 and 2) are the least likely to be successful, with 12% of those heard being upheld. Most of these appeals are likely to have been infant class size appeals (where the class size is limited by law to a maximum of 30 children, unless a lawful exemption applies). This was down from 13.1% successful in 2014/15.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Appeals for the other primary years were significantly more likely to be successful in 2016 with 32.5% of those heard being upheld,down from 33.7% in 2014/15.

Just over a quarter (26.3%) of heard secondary school appeals were upheld, down from 27.5 % in 2014/15.

Appeals relating to foundation schools were the most likely to be successful at 29.7% of heard appeals. The lowest success rate was 18.8% for community and voluntary controlled schools.

Numbers of appeals lodged and subsequently heard in each local authority area can vary significantly from year to year, as can the proportion that are successful, which are based on individual circumstances.