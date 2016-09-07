Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Thinking of choosing Aria, Primrose, Esmee or Lochlan as a name for your new baby? These are just three of the names showing the biggest growth in popularity.

While the most popular names in England and Wales show little sign of falling out of favour – Amelia has been been No1 since 2011 while Oliver has been top since 2013 – there are some names that are soaring and others that are on the slide.

The Examiner’s widget lets you compare how your name, as well as those of friends and family, has been doing in terms of popularity over the past 20 years.

In 2005, just 18 girls in England and Wales were given the name Aria, but in terms of popularity the name has increased by 3,000% in 10 years, with 562 girls given the name in 2015, putting it at number 100 in terms of popularity. The number of babies given the name has increased by three-quarters in just a year, from 321 in 2014.

The only name that has seen bigger growth in popularity over the past 10 years is Primrose, rising by 4,700% from four in 2005 to 192 in 2015, with parents perhaps taking inspiration from the Hunger Games books and films.

Nova is another girls’ name seeing a big increase over the past 10 years while Everly and Marlowe are also in vogue.

Other girls’ names rocketing in popularity over the past 10 years are Esmee, Cleo, Margot, Nellie and Paisley.

In 2005, just three boys were called Parker, but by 2015, 397 were given the name, while Grayson has gone from being the name of four boys in 2005 to 340 in 2015.

Lochlan has seen the biggest increase in popularity in a year while Lachlan is also gaining in popularity.

Other boys’ names on the up include Ezra, Jax, Lincoln, Jaxon and Arlo.

Top boys’ names in Yorkshire and the Humber:

Oliver Muhammad Charlie Jack Jacob George Harry Noah Mohammed William

Top girls names in Yorkshire and the Humber:

Amelia Olivia Emily Ava Isla Poppy Ella Sophie Isabella Evie

Just as some names gain in popularity, others may disappear as they fall out of favour.

There were 774 girls named Jordan in 1998 but less than three in 2015.

Other girls’ names that have all but disappeared in 2015 include Lauryn, Katharine, Becky and Ceri.

For boys, Courtney and Vishal also vanished.