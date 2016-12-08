Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Like all top celebs, Felix has released her own calendar - and it was so popular, the website crashed and nobody could buy one!

And the famous floof was thrilled to announce today more than 500 of the £8.99 calendar have been sold - with £5,000 going to the Samaritans!

Felix said: "You guys are simply pawsome! But it does mean that there aren't all that many left, so if you were thinking about buying one (or 10...) don't hang around!

Click here to buy a calendar.

Felix announced the calendar had gone on sale yesterday - and fans were clamouring to get their hands on one straightaway.

The calendar is the latest artistic homage to the much-loved Huddersfield cat - last month it was revealed that Publisher Penguin is releasing a book about Felix in February.

The news followed the unveiling of a portrait of the station's 'senior pest controller' - check out the painting here.