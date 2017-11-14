Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Railway Station cat Felix has sold more than 1,000 festive goodies in 18 hours.

The kitty’s latest merchandise – a 2018 calendar, a chocolate advent calendar, a cuddly toy and a colouring book – is flying off the shelves in time for Christmas.

It all went on sale online on Monday, just four days after its release was announced on Facebook.

Felix’s 2017 charity calendar sold out in literally seconds. Such was the demand, the website crashed soon after it went live.

There's going to be a Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat advent calendar

When Felix, the station’s resident pest controller, who has a staggering 124,000 followers on Facebook, released an ‘autobiography’ earlier this year, it was bought by fans worldwide.

All proceeds of Felix’s latest merchandise will go to Cash for Kids’ Mission Christmas campaign.

The cause funds other charities across the North focusing on various issues affecting children and young people.