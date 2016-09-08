Hard drives seized from Baker Lee Blackwell’s home had more than 150,000 photos and videos on them (stock image)

Today’s under 18s may have been born internet savvy - but they are still queueing up at the bus station for their passes instead of buying them online!

Twice as many young people across West Yorkshire have gone to bus station travel centres for their Under 16 MCards and 16-18 PhotoCards as have applied online - and staff are now urging the youth of today to think digital!

Diane Groom, West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Assistant Director Customer Services, said: “I’m sure young people have better things to do than stand in a queue so my advice would be to go online and apply there.

“It takes just a few minutes to input your details and then card is sent out to you in within a few days. It couldn’t be simpler. Just make sure you have your valid UK passport or driving licence handy and a digital photograph before you log in.

“Due to the high numbers of people applying online at the same time, we have been experiencing some intermittent issues, mainly where people break off to find their passport or put the kettle on.

“If customers experience any issues we urge them to try again, it will still be quicker than queueing at the travel centre.”

Under 16 MCards are available to anyone aged 11 to 16 and ensure the cardholder receives half-fare bus and train travel in West Yorkshire. The 16-18 PhotoCard, which replaces the Scholar’s PhotoCard, costs £5 and provides the holder with half-fare bus and rail travel throughout West Yorkshire.

Young people can also use their Under 16 MCards to buy discounted weekly and monthly Under 19 Bus Only tickets.

The 16-18 PhotoCard can be used to buy Half MetroDay tickets for unlimited all day bus travel and concessionary Train DayRovers for unlimited off-peak travel on trains in West Yorkshire. It can also be used as ID for buying weekly and monthly Under 19 Bus Only tickets and a 16-25/Student MCard weekly, monthly, or termly ticket for bus and rail travel.

Young people who don’t want to apply online can still go to Travel Centres at Bradford Interchange, and Castleford, Dewsbury, Halifax, Huddersfield, Keighley, Leeds, Pontefract and Wakefield Bus Stations - but must expect to queue!