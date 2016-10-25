Investigation after blaze rips through terraced Birstall house

Police are investigating the cause of a blaze which ripped through the roof of a terraced house in Bradford Road, Birstall

Firefighters were called to the house in Bradford Road, near to Wilton Park, at 3am on Tuesday.

Fire crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton attended along with an aerial appliance from Leeds.

As many as 20 firefighters – six in breathing apparatus – tackled the fire at its height.

An investigation was underway into how the fire started and police were involved.

No-one was believed to be in the house at the time and one of the two houses next door was also empty. Fire crews had to force entry to ensure the fire did not spread.

A man in one of the neighbouring houses was out when firefighters arrived.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Kirklees CID, said enquiries were ongoing.