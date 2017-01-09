Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire investigators are continuing to work at the scene of a fatal house fire.

But early investigations have found that the fire was not suspicious.

An 86-year-old woman died when a fire broke out at a bungalow on Moorside Avenue, Crosland Moor, at 12.40am on Sunday.

Det Insp Mark Colman, of Kirklees District CID, said: “This is clearly a serious incident in which a woman has lost her life.

“Detectives are working with specialist fire service investigators to determine the precise cause of the fire, and those enquiries are at an early stage, however it is believed to be non-suspicious at this time.”

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the property, was found to have suffered fatal injuries as a result of the blaze.

An inquest into her death is set to open later this week.

A male neighbour was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Neighbour Kerr Singh, 51, said he was alerted to the fire when he heard the sound of windows popping under the heat.

He said the woman’s daughter’s partner went in to try to rescue her but had to be pulled back because of the smoke.

Mr Singh said the man then collapsed on the grass outside the bungalow from smoke inhalation.