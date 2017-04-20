Lorries on fire at Phoenox Textiles in Clayton West by Simon Beever

An investigation has been launched after a huge blaze in Clayton West with explosions that could be heard for miles around.

Two loaded lorries at Phoenox Textiles in Spring Grove went up in flames at around 8.30pm last night and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The explosions were thought to be tyres bursting on the burning vehicles with the heat felt inside a row of terraced houses closest to the site.

Police were on the scene and residents were advised to stay inside. No-one was injured.

Huddersfield Fire Station Crew Commander Ben Root said: “We received a call to a fire in the open but as we approached we saw an enormous mushroom cloud above the site and it was clearly a large fire so we alerted additional appliances to attend.

“Two articulated lorries containing twine stacked on pallet were fully alight on our arrival.

“We used four hose jets to tackle the blaze and prevented it spreading to another trailer and other buildings.

“The explosions heard by local residents were caused by the tyres on the lorries or could possibly have been the hydraulics.”

A crowd of local residents gathered in the street and watched the drama unfold.

Local resident Jonny Martin, who lives near the scene, captured video of the incident.

He said: “There was a monumental explosion which obviously brought a lot of people out to see what was going on.

“There were at least three fire engines, several police cars and at least one ambulance.”

Crew Commander Root added: “It’s too early to say the cause of the fire but a full investigation is now underway.”