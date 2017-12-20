Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police watchdog is appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in a motorway crash following a pursuit by West Yorkshire Police.

The 34-year-old, from Bradford, was driving an Audi A4 in the Heaton area at around 2.45am on Monday, December 18 when he failed to stop for police.

He was pursued, on the M606 near to the junction 26 for the M62 , by police vehicles before colliding with the motorway barrier. He died at the scene.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission is now investigating the circumstances.

An IPCC spokesman said: “ IPCC investigators were deployed to the scene and attended post incident procedures, where they received initial accounts from the officers involved.

“In addition, we have identified a substantial amount of evidence for this investigation including the police officers’ body worn video footage, in-car footage from the police vehicles and local CCTV.

“A police helicopter was also at the scene and recorded the collision with the barrier. One witness, travelling along the motorway at the same time, has also provided a statement.

“All the vehicles involved will be examined in due course.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0800 096 9072 or email m606collision@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk

IPCC Operations Manager Ian Tolan said: “Firstly, our thoughts and sympathies are with the man’s family, and those who knew him, at this difficult time. His family is aware of our investigation and is being supported by our investigation team.

“This investigation is in its early stages and we have already started to collect and assess vital evidence in order to begin our inquiry. We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the pursuit to contact us to ensure we have all the available accounts.”