A serial thief helped himself to a mobile phone when the suspicious shopkeeper refused to hand it over to him for inspection.

Tyson Brennan leapt over the counter at the GM Mobiles at Central Parade in Cleckheaton and swiped the phone from a cupboard.

He had earlier stolen two iPhones worth £1,000 from a nearby mobile phone shop using the same trick, Kirklees magistrates were told.

His seven day stealing spree also involved the theft of alcohol and perfume, items which thieves can sell on quickly.

Brennan, of Providence Street in Cleckheaton, appeared at the Huddersfield court in custody following his arrest for the offences.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates that on December 13 the 30-year-old first targeted the Link Up store in Cleckheaton.

He said: “He started to look at two iPhones and the shopkeeper handed them over because he recognised the defendant from previous sales of mobile phones.

“But the defendant ran out of the store with them and went into another, similar store.”

There the store worker was more suspicious of Brennan, who asked to see a £200 Samsung phone.

He kept the phone in his hand, refusing to hand it over so that he could take a closer look and Brennan argued with him.

Mr Wills said: “He eventually put the phone back and sat back down.

“To his surprise the defendant jumped over the counter, opened the cupboard and helped himself to the white Samsung phone.”

The victim and his colleagues tried to detain Brennan but they were unsuccessful and he fled the store.

Then the shopkeeper from the other store arrived, explained what had happened to him and they called police.

Brennan went on to steal £71 worth of alcohol from the Londis store in Liversedge, knocking over a display of wine and causing some damage as he did so.

He also stole £225 worth of perfume from Superdrug in Heckmondwike, and £166 spirits from Tesco in Cleckheaton.

There he dropped his bank card as he raced away from the store – enabling police to trace him for that particular theft.

Brennan pleaded guilty to five thefts, burglary, criminal damage and breaching a restraining order related to his ex-partner.

He had 37 previous convictions to his name, magistrates were told.

In 2004 he was sentenced to 12 years in custody following his conviction for kidnapping and possession of a firearm.

His solicitor described the new offences as “unsophisticated” and said that he was charged with burglary because he didn’t have permission to go behind the counter in the mobile phone shop.

Magistrates adjourned Brennan’s sentencing to allow Probation staff to prepare a full report.