A man attacked two security officers working at a fast food restaurant after being told repeatedly to leave, a court heard.

The manager at McDonald’s in Kirkgate had pointed out Isaac Brailsford to the men as he lay on the floor inside the restaurant on October 16.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The victims were employed by McDonald’s to work as door security and were asked to move him.

“They took him outside and over the next couple of hours he tried to come back inside, seeming more and more drunk.”

As the 24-year-old returned, he threw a punch at doorman Steven Monaghan and was taken to the ground.

Brailsford was again taken outside, came back in and punched Mr Monaghan to the face.

Then he bit his colleague Scott Johnson in the face and on his arm as the men tried to control him.

Mr Astin added: “He was given every chance repeatedly throughout the night to leave but enough was enough and he was arrested.”

Brailsford, of Fair Lea Cottages in Taylor Hill Road, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, said that her client had no recollection of the incident.

She explained that Brailsford, who has mental health difficulties, believed that he had suffered a seizure and that’s why he was on the floor.

The court heard that Brailsford also had a problem with alcohol and cannabis misuse.

Mrs Kidd said: “He’s been asked to leave on more than one occasion, was unsteady on his feet and the swings (he threw) were not meeting their mark.

“He is a young man who’s got a lot of problems.

“He’s not trying to excuse his behaviour but he has difficulties.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered a full probation report ahead of Brailsford’s sentencing on November 30.